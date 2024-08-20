Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $116.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

