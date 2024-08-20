Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $4,100,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

