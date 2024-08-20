Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after acquiring an additional 572,217 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,138 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 319,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,038,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

