Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

