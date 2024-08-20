Brookstone Capital Management Has $413,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

