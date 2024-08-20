Brookstone Capital Management Has $443,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 126.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

LYB opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

