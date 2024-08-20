Brookstone Capital Management Has $576,000 Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,563 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,354,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5,430.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 227,656 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,394,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,007,000.

ICVT stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1563 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

