Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $627,399,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at about $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after acquiring an additional 301,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $820.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $807.42 and a 200 day moving average of $737.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,936 shares of company stock worth $15,371,810 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.