Brookstone Capital Management Invests $543,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.29% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 777.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 75,843 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 44.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:DJUN opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

