Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,233 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,916,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 138,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 48,546 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

FSK stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

