Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,300 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 459,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

