Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 1,871 Shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Conservative Values ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVF. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Conservative Values ETF alerts:

American Conservative Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACVF opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. American Conservative Values ETF has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

American Conservative Values ETF Company Profile

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Conservative Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Conservative Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.