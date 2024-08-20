Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 5,769 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 166.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998,773 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,877,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,002,000 after acquiring an additional 313,557 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,725 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,593,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,144 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after acquiring an additional 876,860 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $62.50.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

