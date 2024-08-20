Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 10,582 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:FMAY opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $589.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

