Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 11,985 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 38.6% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 129,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 21.7% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of FAPR stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $564.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

