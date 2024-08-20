Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

