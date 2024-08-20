Brookstone Capital Management Sells 11,377 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day moving average is $78.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.