Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,038 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $7,012,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in MetLife by 54.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 131,538 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2,313.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 100,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %
MET opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.
MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.
MetLife Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
