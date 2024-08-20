Brookstone Capital Management Sells 206,534 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,534 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJAN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $96,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 148,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of BJAN opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $279.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.