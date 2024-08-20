Brookstone Capital Management Takes $368,000 Position in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.92% of ProShares UltraShort Yen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Yen alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Yen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of YCS opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $96.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average is $85.48.

About ProShares UltraShort Yen

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.