BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BW LPG Trading Down 4.5 %

BW LPG stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter.

BW LPG Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BW LPG

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWLP. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BW LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BW LPG during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BW LPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,050,000.

About BW LPG

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.