C3is (CISS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 32.12%.

Get C3is alerts:

C3is Price Performance

NASDAQ CISS opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $506,423.30, a P/E ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. C3is has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $69.88.

About C3is

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3is Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3is and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.