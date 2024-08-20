Cable & Wireless Communications (OTCMKTS:CWIXF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Cable & Wireless Communications Plc (OTCMKTS:CWIXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.10. Cable & Wireless Communications shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.
Cable & Wireless Communications Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10.
