Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,980,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 28,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

