Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $19.97 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $384.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $169.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.07.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

