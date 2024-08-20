Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $23.68 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

