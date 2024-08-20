Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,404,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,406 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $61,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,398,000 after buying an additional 612,632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,531,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,869,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,063,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after buying an additional 153,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,945,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,038,000 after buying an additional 293,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

