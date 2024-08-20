CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens increased their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Get CareDx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CareDx

CareDx Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Shares of CDNA opened at $33.99 on Monday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in CareDx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.