Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

