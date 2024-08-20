Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) & Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Financial Survey

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Cathedral Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Nabors Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cathedral Energy Services and Nabors Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathedral Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabors Industries 0 4 2 0 2.33

Dividends

Nabors Industries has a consensus target price of $108.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.17%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Cathedral Energy Services.

Cathedral Energy Services pays an annual dividend of C$0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Nabors Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Cathedral Energy Services pays out -435.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nabors Industries pays out -0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathedral Energy Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Cathedral Energy Services and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathedral Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Nabors Industries -4.73% -28.10% -3.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cathedral Energy Services and Nabors Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathedral Energy Services N/A N/A N/A C($0.08) -61.96 Nabors Industries $2.93 billion 0.31 -$11.78 million ($13.81) -6.08

Cathedral Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabors Industries. Cathedral Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabors Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services. The company's products include nDURANCE motors for formations with poor build tendencies and monobore wells, as well as hard, aggressive, and unconsolidated formations; MWD sensors to determine trajectory parameters, such as inclination, direction, and tool-face orientation; FUSION MWD system, a central data processing unit to which a range of sensors and telemetry options can be connected to provide the data collection and transmission services; and RapidFire, a MWD tool. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software. The company also offers drilling systems comprising ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, a directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, a digital infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and marketed platforms rigs; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

