Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CPAC opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
