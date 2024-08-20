Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Down 5.7% in July

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CPAC opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 203.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. makes up 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.