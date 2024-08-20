CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Scotiabank

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

CNP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

