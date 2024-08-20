Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.82

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.82 and traded as low as C$2.60. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 11,600 shares changing hands.
Ceres Global Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.84. The firm has a market cap of C$85.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.20.
About Ceres Global
Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.
