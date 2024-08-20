Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

NYSE CRL opened at $203.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

