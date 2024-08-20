Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Scotiabank

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $110.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

