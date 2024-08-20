Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 82.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $274.02 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $277.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

