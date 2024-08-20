Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $323,868.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $323,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,370.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Clearwater Analytics Price Performance
CWAN stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $24.44.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
