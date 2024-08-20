Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $323,868.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $323,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,370.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CWAN stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

