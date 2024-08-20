CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $27.00 at Scotiabank

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector underperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.