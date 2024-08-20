Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cogent Communications has a payout ratio of -113.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn ($3.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -129.2%.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.62. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $583,158.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,440 shares of company stock worth $6,738,216 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

