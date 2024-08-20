Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 466.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 152.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 110,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at $3,558,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.05 million. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.86%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

