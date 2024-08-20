Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Down 10.7% in July

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,500 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 925,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 2.0 %

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

CODI opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.24%.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 69,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,604,056.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,791,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,359,662.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $336,571. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after buying an additional 890,413 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,037,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after acquiring an additional 347,076 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 45.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,094,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after purchasing an additional 339,698 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 8.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 150,990 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,633,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 126,072 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Articles

