Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading 33.3% Higher

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,421,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 412,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Lithium Metals

In other Consolidated Lithium Metals news, Director Brett Laurence Lynch acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

