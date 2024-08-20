ConvaTec Group PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 233.60 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 255.63. The firm has a market cap of £4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,916.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195.10 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.20 ($3.84).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 320 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($3.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 323 ($4.20) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.03) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.93).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

