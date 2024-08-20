Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Renee R. Anderson Sells 11,380 Shares

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 11,380 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $203,588.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,574.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

CMT stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $156.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 107,041 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 49,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

