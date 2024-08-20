CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $399,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David K. Churchill sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $441,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 31,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $399,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,850. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

