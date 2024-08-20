Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as low as C$0.06. Coro Mining shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2,112,175 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock has a market cap of C$96.27 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.30.
Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.
