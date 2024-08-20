Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Shares Down 2.2%

Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 34,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 7,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £8,878.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.04.

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It invests in or acquires portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

