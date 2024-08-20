Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Shares Down 2.2%

Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 34,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 7,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Craven House Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £8,878.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.04.
About Craven House Capital
Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It invests in or acquires portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Craven House Capital
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Craven House Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craven House Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.