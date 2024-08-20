Critical Contrast: Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Antelope Enterprise and Ayro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antelope Enterprise $510.55 million 0.02 -$2.03 million N/A N/A Ayro $500,000.00 10.96 -$34.16 million ($8.46) -0.09

This table compares Antelope Enterprise and Ayro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Antelope Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Ayro.

Profitability

This table compares Antelope Enterprise and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Ayro -7,280.18% -81.74% -24.38%

Risk and Volatility

Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antelope Enterprise beats Ayro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. The company also offers vehicles as an alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; and designs and develops AYRO Vanish fleet of low speed electric vehicle. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

