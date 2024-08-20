CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $381.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.58.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $266.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.07. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $141.97 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.36, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

