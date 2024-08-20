CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 1,600 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $21,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,376,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,158,158.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CSP Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ CSPI opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $146.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Institutional Trading of CSP

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSP by 102.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 207,253 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CSP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 122.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 108,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

